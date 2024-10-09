Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.