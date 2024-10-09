Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 97,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 624.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

