Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $57,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.