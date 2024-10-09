Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $57,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.