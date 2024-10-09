Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,129,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.