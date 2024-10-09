Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $530.19 and last traded at $530.13, with a volume of 1223555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $526.85.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.