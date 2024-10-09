Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.45. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

