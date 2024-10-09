Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.16 and a 200-day moving average of $495.45. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

