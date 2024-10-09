Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $346.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.66. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

