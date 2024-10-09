Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.