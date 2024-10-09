Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 10036498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.54. The firm has a market cap of £31.51 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

