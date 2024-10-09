Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 153,816 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153,816 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $373,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after buying an additional 2,932,192 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.