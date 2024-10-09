Get alerts:

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has taken steps to terminate the Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and B. Riley Securities, Inc., collectively referred to as the Sales Agents. The agreement, initially dated September 15, 2021, allowed the company to sell shares of its common stock under an “at the market offering” setup, as per Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933.

Effective October 8, 2024, Vaxart provided notice to the Sales Agents stating the termination of the Sales Agreement, which will come into effect on October 18, 2024. The termination will not subject the company to any penalty charges. As a result of this agreement, Vaxart was able to sell 17,501,561 shares of common stock between September 15, 2021, and October 8, 2024, generating approximately $28.6 million in gross proceeds.

Following the termination, Vaxart will not be able to offer or sell any additional shares of common stock as part of the Sales Agreement or any related prospectus. The company has clarified its intention not to issue or sell any further shares of common stock under this agreement prior to its formal termination.

While the information shared provides an overview of the situation, the complete details regarding the Sales Agreement can be found in the original document filed by Vaxart, which includes the comprehensive terms and agreements. This decision comes as part of the company’s ongoing strategic financial initiatives.

Steven Lo, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart, duly signed the report on behalf of the company as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vaxart’s 8K filing here.

Vaxart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Recommended Stories