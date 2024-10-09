Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$41,160.00.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$20.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.02. The company has a market cap of C$490.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Vecima Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.01.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

