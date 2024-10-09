Ventum Cap Mkts Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU)

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for enCore Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 58.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of C$7.28 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. enCore Energy has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

