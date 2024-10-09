Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 154,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 763,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 215.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

