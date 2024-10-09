Verge (XVG) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Verge has a total market cap of $61.08 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,786.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.00526049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00105155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00244527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00029663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00029944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

