Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $10,763.26 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $10,763.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00529623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00106488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00245486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00072748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,442,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.