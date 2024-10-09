Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,010.96

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $11,010.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,754.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.10 or 0.00528516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00106507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00244164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00072339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,440,122 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.