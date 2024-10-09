Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $108.08 and last traded at $106.84. 1,197,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,407,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,458,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,065,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

