Vickers Vantage Corp. (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on [Date], disclosing significant impairments to its assets. The company stated that following a review of its financial statements, it determined that there was an impairment triggering event related to the carrying amount of its assets.

As a result of this assessment, Vickers Vantage Corp. concluded that the carrying value of its assets exceeded the estimated future cash flows expected to be generated from those assets. Consequently, the company recognized impairment charges for the impacted assets. The specific details of the impaired assets and the corresponding impairment charges were outlined in the 8-K filing.

Vickers Vantage Corp. emphasized that this impairment assessment was conducted as part of its regular review process to ensure the accuracy of its financial reporting. The company assured stakeholders that it remains committed to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for a more comprehensive understanding of the impairments disclosed by Vickers Vantage Corp. The company is expected to provide further insights and updates as necessary to address any related concerns or inquiries from the investment community.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

