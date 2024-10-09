VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VFLO stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
