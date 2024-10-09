VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFLO stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.