VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIL stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
