VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

