Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.32 and last traded at $275.77. 929,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,140,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $506.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.48 and its 200 day moving average is $272.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.