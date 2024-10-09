VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 11.0% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,192,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 59,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

