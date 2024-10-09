Vojin Todorovic Sells 12,635 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,416.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 1.2 %

BBW opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $492.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBW

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.