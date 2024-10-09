Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.57 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $72.21 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,835,451.95528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.59697911 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $5,418,146.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

