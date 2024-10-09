Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

