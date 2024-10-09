VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117,383.10

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $101.47 million and $117,383.10 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 88,443,933,087,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,963,373,336,470 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

