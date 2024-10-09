Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.04 ($16.53) and last traded at €15.00 ($16.48). 17,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.96 ($16.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $991.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.67.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

