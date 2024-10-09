Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $298.04 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

