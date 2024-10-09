Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 27,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $640.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

