Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $92.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $79.82 and last traded at $79.46. Approximately 2,489,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,316,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $640.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
