Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Wanchain alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,285,562 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.