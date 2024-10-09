Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,285,899 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

