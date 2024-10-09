Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Down 1.1 %
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.0356 dividend. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
