Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.6% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

