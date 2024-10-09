Get alerts:

On October 8, 2024, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) subsidiary Wayfair LLC completed the issuance of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The purpose of this issuance involves Wayfair utilizing the net proceeds from this offering, in conjunction with existing cash reserves, to repay certain outstanding convertible senior notes and for general corporate purposes.

It’s important to note that both the Notes and associated guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any other securities laws jurisdiction. Consequently, they can’t be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes were made available exclusively to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to non-U.S. individuals in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

An Indenture dated October 8, 2024, governs the Notes, involving the Issuer, named guarantors (including Wayfair), and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee and notes collateral agent. The terms stipulate that the Notes constitute senior secured obligations of the Issuer and carry an interest rate of 7.250% per annum, with semi-annual payments due on April 15 and October 15 each year, beginning April 15, 2025, until their maturity on October 31, 2029.

The Indenture includes covenants that restrict the Issuer and its restricted subsidiaries from various activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, paying dividends, making investments, and entering certain transactions with affiliates. Further, certain covenants, including debt limitations, will cease to be applicable if the Notes maintain investment grade ratings from two designated rating agencies.

In the event of a change of control, the Issuer may be obligated to offer the Notes’ holders the opportunity to sell all or part of their Notes at a specific purchase price. Also, under certain circumstances, if Wayfair sells assets, the Issuer may need to make an offer to repurchase a portion of the Notes.

The Indenture also outlines redemption provisions, allowing the Issuer to redeem the Notes either fully or partially at specified prices before and after October 31, 2026. There are provisions for optional redemption based on net cash proceeds from equity offerings and annual partial redemptions.

The complete details of the Indenture and the Form of Note can be found in Exhibits attached to Wayfair’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 8, 2024. This report also includes a press release confirming the closing of the Notes offering.

This filing has been made in fulfillment of Item 1.01, regarding the entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, and Item 2.03, pertaining to the creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, under SEC regulations.

Please note that the information disclosed under Item 7.01, detailing Regulation FD Disclosure, does not hold “filed” status, and the company’s financial statements and related exhibits have been provided according to Item 9.01 regulations.

