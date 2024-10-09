WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 69,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 272,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

