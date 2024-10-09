WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 885 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

