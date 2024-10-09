WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,854,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,516,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

