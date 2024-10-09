WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

