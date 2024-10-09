WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

