WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $60.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

