WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYK stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

