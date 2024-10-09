WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $658,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.