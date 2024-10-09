WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,787 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

