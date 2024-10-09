WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF comprises 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64.
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile
