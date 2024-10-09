WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

