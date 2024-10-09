Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dayforce (DAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dayforce (NYSE: DAY) recently:
- 10/7/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Dayforce is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Dayforce was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.
Dayforce Stock Performance
Dayforce stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.