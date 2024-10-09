Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dayforce (DAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dayforce (NYSE: DAY) recently:

Get Dayforce Inc alerts:

10/7/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Dayforce is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Dayforce was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.